Rob Kardashian Wants Child Support From Blac Chyna: Claims She’s A Millionaire & He’s Poorer

Rob Kardashian, 31, and Blac Chyna, 30, are reportedly at odds over the child support payments for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. In new legal documents, Rob claims Chyna makes more money than him, therefore he believes she should be paying him! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also claims Chyna is now worth more than him.

Rob and his legal team argue that Chyna has gained from the ex-couple’s public drama, according to legal documents, obtained by The Blast. They allege that Chyna has admittedly upped her income to 7-figures. Chyna is a “model and entrepreneur,” Rob states. “She has appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity.”

Chyna is allegedly worth over $1.4 million, according to the legal papers. She reportedly takes in about $60,000 per month. Meanwhile, Rob claims his income is only decreasing from $100,000 per month at the time of their split, to less than $10,000. As a result, Rob thinks that he should be the one collecting child support because of the change in incomes. His lawyers estimate that based on what Chyna earns, Rob should collect $2,864 for his 50/50 custody of Dream.

Rob’s contract with KUWTK guaranteed him a minimal $1 million annual salary for his role on the show, according to the court documents. However, in 2018 he was only paid for the episodes he actually appeared in. And, the compensation was at a reduced rate of $50,000 per episode, he claims. While the rest of his sisters and his mother are contractually obligated to participate in the show, Rob “has no desire to do so.”

And, you know by now that Chyna never goes down without a fight. She reportedly claims Rob and his lawyers are “manipulating” the amounts of money to make it look like Rob isn’t doing well financially. The two are scheduled to meet with a judge in December for a decision.