Can Rob Kardashian Get Out Of $20K Child Support For Dream & Instead Get Support From Blac Chyna?

Rob Kardashian believes he’s entitled to lower child support payments and his ex, Blac Chyna, should be forking over the money to HIM. But will the ‘KUWTK’ star get what he’s asking for?

Rob Kardashian, 31, claims he is entitled to child support because his ex, Blac Chyna, 30, makes significantly more money than him. The reality star shares two-year-old daughter, Dream, with Chyna and previously agreed in Sept. 2017 to fork over $20,000 per month in child support. And although Rob is currently not paying a dime to his ex of two years, he filed court docs on Nov. 13 to reduce that amount, in addition to believing Chyna should be paying him due to her millionaire status. Until these decisions are officially answered by a judge, California family law attorney David T. Pisarra EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife to give us a good idea of the chance Rob has to lower his monthly payments.

“If Rob’s income has dramatically changed, it is entirely likely that a reduction in child support is appropriate, given that he and Chyna have 50/50 custody if the child is with each parent for half the time,” David explains. Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, claims that Rob is, in fact, not broke but is concealing what he truly earns. “If Rob is willfully hiding his finances, it could affect him negatively as far as child custody or support arrangements,” David continued. “I’m certain that Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, is engaging in extensive discovery, subpoenaing Rob’s bank accounts, credit card statements, general ledgers and social media schedule, because if she can show that Rob has money coming from other sources that is paying for some of his expenses, that can count as income for child support purposes.”

“With child support, income can be used in an extremely expansive meaning,” David added. “So even if Rob was living with his mom, Kris, she is gifting him with money each month for shelter and food, and that’s considered income. Conversely, Rob’s attorney will also be looking at what Blac has coming in financially. Personal appearances, social media ads, etc., that will account for her income.” Earlier this year, a judge suspended child support obligations at a hearing and are scheduled to meet with a judge in December for a final decision. If Chyna is looking to obtain the child support she wants, she may not be helping her case any further after she took to Instagram the same day these reports emerged and flaunted a fleet of luxury cars. “Work Hard, Play Harder!!! My s–t!!! No Help!!! No Child Support!!! Stop the F—ing Lies!!!’ she captioned the video which was shared with her 14.8 million followers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the video vixen have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle for months over child support. The former flames embarked on a whirlwind romance in January 2016, announcing their engagement in April and pregnancy in May of the same year. They starred in their own E! reality show Rob & Chyna that documented their turbulent relationship and culminated with the birth of Dream.