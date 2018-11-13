‘Real Country’: 5 Things To Know About Shania Twain’s Music Competition Show

The next great reality competition has arrived! ‘Real Country’ premieres Nov. 13 on USA. Here’s what you need to know before watching!

Country music fans, y’all need to listen up! The country music competition Real Country will make its big debut on Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. on USA Network. The show will feature 21 contestants who were hand-selected by the show’s panel of artists.

Real Country will include solo artists, duos, and groups. They’ll perform in “showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs and themes of country music. The best artists from each showcase will perform in an extended grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts,” according to the show’s synopsis. Real Country will consist of 8 episodes. Here’s what else you need to know about Real Country!

1. The panelists are three of country music’s biggest stars. Shania Twain, Jake Owen, and Travis Tritt are Real Country’s panelists. Shania, a.k.a. the Queen of Country Pop, also serves as an executive producer. Trace Atkins, Wynonna Judd, and Big & Rick will also make guest appearances.

2. The grand prize is incredible. In every episode, three artists will compete for $10,000, a performance at Stagecoach, and a spot in the grand finale where they will vie for a chance to win $100,000 and a performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry.

3. The contestants have been revealed. The artists include: Billie Jo, The Davisson Brothers Band, Kylie Frey, Riley Thompson, Tiera, Micah Woods, The Young Fables, ADAIRS RUN, Jaida Dreyer, Larry Fleet, Jamie Floyd, Savannah Keyes, Frank Ray, Regan Stewart, Bri Bagwell, Scooter Brown, Copper Chief, Tony Jackson, Dave Kennedy, Cody Purvis, and Porter Union.

4. Graham Bunn is the host! Graham is the former Mt. Wilson Country KKGO (Go Country 105)/Los Angeles morning personality!

5. Shania knows what she’s looking for in the winner. “I’m looking for diversity, anybody who can sing their truth, who is a sincere artist who has a respect for the history of country music,” she told Rolling Stone. “I don’t care if you started singing country when you were six, or yesterday. If you’re committed, I want to see what you can do.”