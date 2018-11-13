HollywoodLifers — Take Our Reader Survey For A Chance To Win $500

Hey you — yes you, our wonderful HollywoodLife readers! How would you like to snag a $500 gift card to to Amazon, just in time for the holiday season? Well then, click right here to learn more!

At HollywoodLife, we’re committed to bringing all of you, our awesome, dedicated readers, all the breaking news from your favorite stars. Because we think of you guys as our friends — our BEST friends — we want to make sure we’re treating our squad right, so we put together this survey to check-in with you guys.

So here’s the deal: you give us 10 minutes of your time, tell us how we’re doing, what you like about the site, etc. and as a thank you for your honesty, we’ll enter you into a drawing to win a $500 Amazon Gift card. Such a deal!

If that all sounds good to you, CLICK HERE to take our survey — and thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!

(For sweepstakes rules, please click here.)