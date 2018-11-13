News
Pippa Middleton & James Matthews: Newborn Baby’s Sweet Name Is Revealed & We’re In Love

And just like that, the wait is over — we’ve got a name! Pippa and James have reportedly chosen a moniker they chose for their little one and it’s super cute. What do you think?

Listen up because this is big! Pippa Middleton, 34, gave birth to her first baby with husband James Matthews, 42, on Oct. 15, and they have reportedly picked their little one’s name. Drum roll, please! It’s Arthur Michael William Matthews — what do you think? As for us, we love it! Since Pippa’s nieces and nephews have such traditional names — George, Charlotte and Louis — we weren’t sure whether the royal aunt would go for something just as straight-edge or a little more out-there when it came down to it. Like, would it lean more towards Pippa or more towards James? Well, now we know the baby boy has a special name with a special meaning. Arthur is little Louis’ middle name, Michael is Pippa’s late father’s name and William is the baby’s uncle’s name. Coincidence? We think not!

While we’ve been wondering about this little one’s name for months, we did know one thing for sure — Pippa and James’ baby does not have a royal title. That’s right — turns out being first cousins with the future king doesn’t actually give you a title of your own. That’s because the title Pippa and James have themselves is just a temporary one. They’re only referred to as the Laird and Lady of Glen Affic because they are the heirs to land that Matthew’s father has purchased. But still, all of these technicalities don’t mean we won’t still see this cutie pie running around with his silly prince and princess cousins.

As much as we loved seeing Pippa show off her beautiful baby bump in floral dresses all pregnancy long, we’re so excited that she and James have reached this new stage together. They’re going to be great parents — they do have a lot of practice in the aunt and uncle department, after all! Now all we want to know is, when is number two joining the party?