Liam Hemsworth Shares Moving Pic Of Burned ‘LOVE’ Sign – The One Thing Left Of His Home With Miley

After the Woolsey fire devastated Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’s Malibu home, the ‘Hunger Games’ star showed a heartbreaking picture of the devastation while sending love ‘everyone affected by these fires.’

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” Liam Hemsworth, 28, said when sharing a blood-chilling picture of what used to be his and Miley Cyrus’s home. Amid the wreckage was a LOVE sign and though it will never light up again, Liam had plenty of love and affection for those similarly affected by the Woolsey fire. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires. I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can.”

Malibu is a strong community,” he added, “and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all.” Liam added a link to the Malibu Foundation, which was “created to support the community of Malibu and its neighbors as they work to rebuild after the Woolsey Fire.” Miley, in a statement to Rolling Stone, said that Liam and she are donating $500,000 to the foundation through Miley’s Happy Hippie foundation. In addition to this, Liam and his brother, Luke Hemsworth, appeared to help out with the recovery efforts.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” Miley tweeted on Nov. 12. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

The Woolsey fire has already consumed 96,314 acres while burning down 435 structures (while 57,000 are still at risk.) The fire has claimed homes belonging to a bevy of stars, including Neil Young, Gerard Butler and Robin Thicke. 2 people have been killed in the fire. On the other side of the state, the Camp fire has become the deadliest in California’s history, killing 42 people while burning down more than 125,000 acres.