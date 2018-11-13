Mark your calendars! Kylie is dropping her holiday collection this month, and we’ve got all the details. And while you wait for the release, take a look at her icy promo pic!

Only Kylie Jenner, 21, could make ski goggles look sexy! The new mom teased her holiday collection on Nov. 13 with a stunning new pic featuring a white fur coat and a matching mini dress, the goggles perched on top of her long icy blonde waves. With nude nails, silver bangles and a snowy background to complete her monochrome ad, it was Kylie’s beauty look that stole the show. The makeup mogul was sporting a pink lip and warm brown eyeshadow in the striking promo pic, stunning as always. “My 3rd annual HOLIDAY COLLECTION is around the corner,” she captioned the hot shot. “Thank you for the love and continuous support i feel so blessed. #November19th stay tuned on my stories for the reveal!”

While it isn’t clear exactly which products will be featured in the new holiday line, fans have been freaking ever since Kylie posted the promo. The ones who aren’t vowing to get their hands on her collection are showering the reality star with compliments, saying she looks like a snow Barbie or a Bratz doll. Long story short, she looks incredible — but that’s always the case with her makeup promos. Who could forget when she and her BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, teamed up less than two months ago to pose in nude bodysuits together? It’s no secret that this KarJenner sis knows how to market her makeup.

So, you heard the celeb! Keep an eye out on her Instagram stories for some more details on her holiday collection.

Last year’s set included Naughty and Nice eyeshadow palettes with a whopping fourteen shades each. We can’t wait to see what Kylie comes up with for 2018!