Kim Zolciak, 40, Flaunts Her Super Small Waistline In New Selfie After Sharing Workout Secrets

There’s nothing Kim Zolciak loves more that selfie mirror time. We’ve got the reality star flaunting her itty bitty waist in a crop top and sexy skin-tight jeans.

There’s two things that Kim Zolciak absolutely loves — shopping and selfie time in front of the mirror. She managed to combine the two when the 40-year-old received a shipment of goodies from her favorite online clothing and accessories company Just Fab on Nov. 12. The Don’t Be Tardy star couldn’t wait to put on her new black boots and model them for fans via Instagram stories. She paired them with skin-tight black jeans and cropped pink belly-baring sweater that showed off her tiny waist and toned abs. Sadly she’s didn’t turn around to show off her booty, which she recently declared to be “juicy.”

“I am obsessed to say the least. A great heel which I’m really fussy about,” Kim revealed as she swooned over her boots, which are a steal at under $50. Kim may be wealthy, but she always loves a good bargain. She also tried on a super cute fall fedora hat as she gushed over her new accessories in front of her bedroom mirror. Kim’s waist is so ridiculously small for being a mother to six kids, including a set of twins!

On Oct. 29 Kim was showing a lot more skin in an Instagram pic wearing a thong bikini, calling her butt “juicy.” She then revealed the secrets behind her fab figure “I run 3-4 miles 5x a week. I have ALWAYS loved to run,” she wrote in the caption. She also uses good calorie burning techniques as she goes about every day life, sharing that she “rarely” sits down and doesn’t ride elevators, writing that she’d “rather walk 30 flights.” Kim also regularly uses a waist trainer to keep her midsection tiny.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also watches what she eats, revealing she’s never ate red meat or pork and replaces breakfast with 310 Nutrition’s plant-based shakes. Kim also isn’t afraid to share that she’s had plenty of body help from her to-to plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Hochstein to achieve her current body. “I had a tummy tuck/ boob job by the best @dr.hochstein 🔪💉,” she continued to write.

Kim also wasn’t afraid to talk about her bubble butt! “I posted this pic because it took 3x to get my a** to look this juicy,” she wrote. The blonde stunner shared she was self-conscious about old cellulite on her rear, so she got “rid of them permanently” with butt injections, which she revealed in to fans in August. She’a always been candid about getting her lips plumped, and they’re massive in her video promoting her Just Fab gear.