Khloe Kardashian Wants To Have 2nd Baby With Tristan After Scary Wildfire: ‘Life Is Precious’

Khloe Kardashian is feeling the terrible effects of the devastating California wildfires and it’s making her feel like she wants to have another baby with Tristan Thompson despite the drama they’ve been dealing with.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been seriously thinking about possibly having a second baby with Tristan Thompson, 27, after an emotional week due to the devastating California wildfires that hit close to home. Although the couple has been making dramatic headlines over their rocky road together ever since Tristan’s cheating scandal, Khloe feels like the recent upsetting events have allowed her to realize what is truly most important, and that’s family. “After an emotional week, Khloe is reconsidering having a second baby with Tristan ASAP,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloe wants more kids and there was a time when she had major doubts about her future with Tristan. But after lots of long talks between the two, and after an extremely traumatic week, all that has changed.”

The wildfires caused many celebs to be evacuated from their homes, including Khloe and her family, who live in the path of the flames in the city of Calabasas. “The tragic fires in Calabasas had a huge impact on Khloe and her perspective on things have changed greatly,” the source continued. “She realizes life is so precious and it is so important to live each day to the fullest and chase your dreams because tomorrow is not promised. Despite the challenges they have been through, Khloe really does have a lot of love for Tristan. If they are going to grow their family, Khloe feels like there is no better time than the present.”

Khloe and Tristan already share adorable seven-month-old daughter True, and she’s been the ultimate representation of importance in their romance. Although there always seems to be headlines on the fate of the duo’s relationship, their love for True is never a question so we have a feeling that if they decide to have another bundle of joy, they will him/her just as much!