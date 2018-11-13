Kevin Durant & Draymond Green Had To Be Separated In Warriors’ Team Huddle After Heated Fight

Whoa, guys. Let’s chill. Kevin Durant was furious with teammate Draymond Green during the Warriors-Clippers game, so much that the two had to be separated before it got out of control!

Things weren’t completely golden for the Golden State Warriors at the end of regulation during their Nov. 12 match with the LA Clippers. The reigning NBA champs had a chance to put away their in-state rivals. Draymond Green, 28, recovered the ball with five seconds left in the fourth quarter. As the seconds ticked away, Draymond rushed up the court – only to have the ball smacked away. Instead of making the game-winning shot, this error forced the game into overtime.

So, it makes sense that Kevin Durant, 30, would be seeing red over Draymond’s blunder. Television cameras caught the two players exchanging words on the bench, with both players needing to be calmed before they headed into OT. DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins, 28, and Klay Thompson, 28, had to step in to play peacemaker, as Kevin reportedly shouted “Just pass the damn ball” at his teammate. The Warriors would go on to lose the game, 121-116, to the Clippers. If team morale didn’t take a hit after that blunder, it certainly did after the Dubs took the L.

Neither team addressed the media after the game, but Shaun Livingston, 33, did his best to squash any talk of bad blood between the Warriors. “Just team spirit,” he said, per ESPN. “Team spirit. Guys wanted a different outcome than what happened. Obviously, Dray had the turnover, guys might have thought they were open or wanted the basketball, didn’t get it. Things happen like that in sports. But it was good to see some fire, some emotion.”

Subplot in #Warriors loss to #Clippers: bad blood between #KD and Draymond. Had to be separated in huddle going into OT. “Just pass the damn ball” says KD after Draymond fumbles ball at end of regulation. #NBA pic.twitter.com/a0JcKKOZhn — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) November 13, 2018

Here's another angle of Kevin Durant vs Draymond Green featuring DeMarcus Cousins trying to calm both of them down. The irony. I love it. pic.twitter.com/4Mx5bFaMrs — adam (@ClippsMcGee) November 13, 2018

“When we lock in we’re the best defensive team in the world,” the Klay Thompson said. “We proved that the last few years, we got the best switching ability in the league. … Unfortunately we lost, but we’ll see them again a couple times and be better.” When asked about what he thought of the Clippers defense, Klay threw a little shade at the squad that handed the Warriors their third loss of the season.

“I mean they’re good, but they’re nothing special,” he said. Shots fired. Well, Klay will have a chance to back those words up sooner than he thinks. The Warriors play the Clippers again on Dec. 23. Hopefully, KD and Draymond can squash any lingering beef by then and “lock in.”