‘DWTS’: Keo Motsepe & Evanna Lynch Vow To ‘Bring It’ In The Finale After ‘Emotional’ Semi-Finals

Keo Motsepe and Evanna Lynch are officially ‘DWTS’ finalists! HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Keo and Evanna after the Nov. 12 semi-finals about how they feel making it to the finals and what they’ll do if they win!

That shocking double elimination during the Dancing With the Stars semi-finals was brutal, but Keo Motsepe and Evanna Lynch are one step closer to the mirrorball trophy. “I don’t know how I feel right now! I am emotional and excited and emotional and proud. There are so many emotions right now!” Keo gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the Nov. 12 show. Evanna added, “I am so happy! I a so proud of you! Last week, I was so happy being in the semi-finals and now we are in the finals!”

This is Keo’s first time in the DWTS finals as a pro. He told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he “didn’t expect” to be in the finals. Evanna and Keo had a great night during the semi-finals. They earned a perfect score for their contemporary and then a 28 out of 30 for their foxtrot. There’s a lot of pressure going into the DWTS finals, but Keo and Evanna are excited and ready to bring their A-game.

“You know, we don’t think about what is going to happen on Monday,” Keo told HollywoodLife. “We take things day by day, moment by moment, if possible. Step by step, all the time. So we are just going to bring it next week again, so the last two dances girl!” Evanna knows that they have to switch things up a little bit for the finals. “You know, we have to bring something different though,” Evanna said. “The last few weeks, all the judges have been talking about is the transformation and my confidence and how it has been growing. How will we surprise them now?” Well, that’s not going to be a problem for Keo! “Now we have to blow them away!” he said. “I think that the song and you are just going to make it work! That’s it!”

As for what they’ll do if they win, Keo said that he’s going to Ireland so he’ll “have an Irish beer!” Meanwhile, Evanna is not ready to say goodbye to DWTS. “I’d sleep for a few days and go home and see my cats,” she said. “I don’t know, I think I will grieve because I will know that it is over… I will miss dancing so much. I love dancing every week.” The Dancing With the Stars season 27 finale airs Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.