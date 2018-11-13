Kendall Jenner revealed the current status of the KarJenner family’s homes in her first interview addressing the Woolsey and Hill wildfires, which erupted on Nov. 8. Here’s why she and her family are still ‘praying everyday.’

The fire scare isn’t over for Kendall Jenner, 23. After her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Khloe, 34, evacuated their Calabasas and Hidden Hills mansions to avoid the Woolsey fire’s flames on Nov. 8, Kendall gave fans an update on her family’s situation on Nov. 12. “Everyone’s okay, thankfully, but I mean our homes are still in danger a bit,” she told Extra’s Mario Lopez during a sit-down interview, which you can watch below. And despite her family’s escape from danger, Kendall told Mario that they’re “just praying everyday,” adding, “We’re not out of the woods yet, so it’s really scary.” Kendall has good reason to still be worried.

In the hours after Kendall’s interview surfaced, the Woolsey fire reached up to 93,662 acres with only 30 percent of it contained throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the Monday night report on CBS News. Thankfully, the smaller Hill fire in Southern California was 85 percent contained, the outlet further reported. Even celebrities Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler and Miley Cyrus announced their homes burned down on social media. Kim and Kanye West were able to save their compound (and neighbors’) because they allegedly hired private firefighters, according to TMZ, while Kendall’s little sister Kylie Jenner, 21, posted that the fire was “so close to [her] house” to her Instagram Story on Nov. 9.

Kendall was the second of the sisters to publicly address the fires outside of social media! It was Kim who took the microphone at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11 to comment on the natural disaster. “It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” Kim said, as sisters Kendall, Khoe and Kourtney, along with their mom Kris Jenner, stood behind her. “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.” Kim’s words were somber, despite her family’s show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, having just won the People’s Choice Award for Reality Show of 2018.

After the award show, Kendall strapped on a surgical mask — presumably because of Los Angeles’ smoky air — to watch her brother-in-law Kanye West perform at Camp Flog Gnaw! Sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe tagged along, and the crew finally let loose after such a scary week. Even Tyler, the Creator, the founder of the hip hop festival, threw some shade at Kendall, who is one of his close friends. Here’s Tyler’s joke that caught some concertgoers off guard!