‘RHONJ’: Is Joe Giudice Banning Daughters From Filming Show After Deportation Ruling?

‘RHONJ’ stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice have been letting their daughters appear on their Bravo show for years but now that Joe had a deportation ruling, is he ready to keep them away from the spotlight?

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, 46, and Joe Giudice, 46, have been dealing with some tough struggles over the past year, including Joe’s unexpected deportation ruling, and now that there’s an unnerving possibility that Joe may leave the country, are they looking to keep their four daughters away from the show to make things easier? It turns out the couple, especially Teresa, feel the exact opposite and want to make sure they keep Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, on the show so they can continue to make money and live life the way they’ve been living it over the past few years.

“Teresa is fearful of what her life would be like without RHONJ,” a source close to Teresa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She knows it has opened so many doors for her and her family and the girls absolutely love doing the show. Audriana was even born on camera. Teresa knows that without the show, there’s no source of income coming into their lives and she knows she needs the show. Joe feels the exact same way which is why he supports Teresa wanting to do spinoffs. Bravo is already in talks about a spinoff. Teresa is a smart business woman and knows that the show helps her get endorsements and what not. She’ll do the show for as long as she can and so will the girls and the whole family is on board.”

As Teresa continues to focus her future on reality shows, Joe has been serving a 41-month prison sentence after both he and Teresa pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges back in 2014. Teresa finished her 15-month sentence last Dec. and although the deportation ruling says Joe will have to return to his home country of Italy once his sentence is done in 10 months, the brunette beauty admitted she’s trying to fight the ruling. “Joe starts talking about [the deportation order] and I don’t want to talk about it yet,” Teresa told ET on Oct. 29. “I am like, ‘We’re not talking about this yet.’ I shut him down. I don’t want to talk about it, and what comes first is our daughters and we’re going to fight this.”