Jax Taylor Predicts Lisa Vanderpump Will ‘Walk Away’ Away From ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Vanderpump has been giving every indication that she wants off of ‘RHOBH.’ Jax Taylor tells us EXCLUSIVELY that he believes she’s going to ‘walk away’ from the show after this season.

Lisa Vanderpump has been refusing to film with other cast members while shooting the current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She’s been giving plenty of indications that she wants off the show, and now her Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor thinks the busy restaurateur will finally leave the Bravo program she’s been with since its inception. We caught up with the 39-year-old and his fiancée Brittany Cartwright at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11 and he tells us EXCLUSiVELY that Lisa is always on the verge of leaving the RHOBH…but this time she could pull the trigger.

“She says it every year that she’s going to walk away from the show, so I don’t really know what she’s going to do. It’s not like she needs the show. She’s a very busy person. She’s very hands on in all of her restaurants. She actually does work. People don’t realize that. She’s got a lot going on. I could see her walking away,” Jax reveals to us. Brittany adds, “People don’t realize how much it takes to film a show. She’s been through it.” Lisa has her hands full with her own hit Bravo reality show as well as her businesses. She doesn’t need to be part of a drama filled ensemble cast like she is on RHOBH where this season she’s allegedly being bullied by cast mates

Filming for this season was pushed back due to the unexpected death of Lisa’s brother Mark in April, as she wasn’t emotionally ready to go in front of the cameras. Jax tells us that “She lost her brother this year which was a big deal.” Brittany reveals that “Lisa is so tough. She’s so strong. She’s so classy. She’s not going to let us know if it’s effecting her,” referring to the ongoing drama behind the scenes at RHOBH.

Jax tells us that “We have conversations. She’ll pull me aside and say, ‘How do you deal?’ Lisa and I kind of have a weird relationship. Sometimes we’ll go at each other but I’m the only one who will get it because I can take it. She’ll ask me questions and I’ll ask her questions. She’s like my mother. She really is. I look at her differently than everyone else does.” So will she stay or go from RHOBH? “As long as she’s healthy. If she doesn’t feel healthy doing the show anymore then no, she shouldn’t do it,” he explains.