‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Premiere Month Revealed & It’s Sooner Than You Think

For the throne — always. HBO has finally confirmed when ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 will premiere, and you’re not going to have to wait too much longer! Get the latest details!

Winter is coming in April 2019, so you better just go on ahead and cancel all your plans. The final season of Game of Thrones will bow in April 2019, HBO revealed on Nov. 13. A new promotional video announced the premiere month, and the tagline for the video reads, “Every battle, every betrayal, every alliance, every risk, every fight is all #ForTheThrone.” The past 8 seasons have all been leading to this, and these last episodes are going to be epic on so many levels.

HBO boss Casey Bloys revealed back in July 2018 that the final season of Game of Thrones would premiere in the “first half” of 2019, which could have meant as early as January or as late as June. Thankfully, Game of Thrones is going back to its old ways and premiering in April, like it did in season 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6. If you look at the bigger picture, this means we will have waited nearly two years for season 8. The season 7 finale was in Aug. 2017.

HBO, the cast, and crew have been super cryptic about the final 6 episodes of Game of Thrones. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) were recently featured on the cover of Entertainment Weekly. With April being only 5 months away, this means we’re going to be getting more and more information about these last episodes soon. Get ready to cry all the tears, too. Kit revealed to EW that he cried twice while reading the final Game of Thrones script. “Afterwards I felt numb, and I had to take a walk for hours,” Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, also said. How will it all end? Only the cast and crew know at this point.