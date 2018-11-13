Gabrielle Union Loves ‘Every Single Thing About Being A New Mom’ — Even The Sleepless Nights

is loving every single thing about being a new mom, even the sleepless nights,” a source close to the couple toldEXCLUSIVELY. “She and Dwayne are doing it themselves with no night nurse, so she’s totally sleep deprived right now just like all new moms, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.is holding on off on hiring a nanny or any sort of help because she doesn’t want to miss a single second with her baby.has waited so long and had almost given up hope that she would ever experience all these new mom moments, so to her even being sleep deprived and covered in spit up is nothing but a blessing.”

Aw! We love how infatuated Gabrielle already is with her precious bundle of joy. But how is her husband handling this transition?

“Dwayne has been an epic partner through every step of this journey and he’s right there beside her now on daddy duty,” the source said. “ Gabrielle says she didn’t think she could love Dwayne more than she already did, but seeing him hold their daughter has made her fall even more deeply in love with him. She’s never been happier in her life than she is now.” So sweet! We couldn’t be happier for Gabrielle and her growing family.

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Gabrielle Union’s rep for comment.