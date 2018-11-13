Exclusive
Gabrielle Union Loves ‘Every Single Thing About Being A New Mom’ — Even The Sleepless Nights
No complaints here! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their daughter on Nov. 8, and the new mom is enjoying every second, a source says. Here’s how her hubby is helping out!
It’s no secret that motherhood is a huge adjustment, but Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, have been thriving since welcoming their daughter on Nov. 8 through a surrogate. “Gabrielle is loving every single thing about being a new mom, even the sleepless nights,” a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She and Dwayne are doing it themselves with no night nurse, so she’s totally sleep deprived right now just like all new moms, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. Gabrielle is holding on off on hiring a nanny or any sort of help because she doesn’t want to miss a single second with her baby. She has waited so long and had almost given up hope that she would ever experience all these new mom moments, so to her even being sleep deprived and covered in spit up is nothing but a blessing.”
After years of trying to have a child — and almost ten miscarriages — Gabrielle found out her heavy periods and pregnancy problems were all a result of adenomyosis. So she and her NBA-playing husband took a different route to parenthood, and they were so happy to have a surrogate give birth to their daughter. “Gabrielle can’t stop staring at her beautiful baby girl,” the insider added. “She’s blown away by how perfect she is. And she is so immensely grateful to her surrogate for helping make her miracle baby happen. Just talking about how fortunate she feels to have her daughter makes her cry tears of joy.”
Aw! We love how infatuated Gabrielle already is with her precious bundle of joy. But how is her husband handling this transition?
“Dwayne has been an epic partner through every step of this journey and he’s right there beside her now on daddy duty,” the source said. “Gabrielle says she didn’t think she could love Dwayne more than she already did, but seeing him hold their daughter has made her fall even more deeply in love with him. She’s never been happier in her life than she is now.” So sweet! We couldn’t be happier for Gabrielle and her growing family.
