Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Elsa Hosk & More Celebs Looking Hot In Denim Crop Tops

If you’re still trying to pull off crop tops in fall, then at least choose one in a thick fabric! See how different celebs have styled denim crop tops!

The weather is getting colder, so your shirt should probably cover your belly button. But, hey, if you’re all about that crop top lifestyle, who are we to judge? However, if you do dare to brace the chilly temperatures in half a shirt, it’s probably best to pick one in a dense fabric like denim. Thankfully there are plenty of cute ways to style a jean crop top!

Elsa Hosk nailed her fall crop top look when she stopped by the Timberland Fifth Avenue pop-up store in New York City on Oct. 18. The Victoria’s Secret model switched out a shirt for a cropped denim jacket that gave a small flash of skin, but still seemed seasonally appropriate. She paired it with red boot cut jeans, a black hat, a white Chanel purse and shearling-lined Timberland boots. So cute!

Kendall Jenner also rocked a cute denim crop top earlier this year. The model was photographed wearing a cami crop top from American Eagle that featured a ruffle hem and square neckline. The look was completed with high waisted jeggings from the same brand. Throw a cozy jacket over that, and you’re ready to take on any brisk fall day!

Kendall’s sister Kourtney Kardashian also rocked a long-sleeved denim top with a matching skirt when she visited Japan earlier this year. That look would be perfect for colder temps since it’s basically a jacket in itself!

We were also big fans of the Madewell crop top that Taylor Swift was spotted leaving her apartment in back in July. The sleeveless shirt had silver buttons down the front and was long enough that it wouldn’t bare too much belly if you paired it with a high-waisted skirt or pair of pants. Check out the gallery above to see more ways that celebs have styled denim crop tops!