Chrissy Metz Dating Composer Hal Rosenfeld: They Were ‘Holding Hands & Snuggling’ On Date Night

The identity of Chrissy Metz’s lover has been revealed: Hal Rosenfeld! Get EXCLUSIVE details of their recent date night that HL has learned.

Chrissy Metz, 38, is a taken woman — and apparently, has been for a while! The This Is Us actress said she doesn’t need Tinder or Bumble in October, and now we know why: she’s been seeing composer Hal Rosenfeld. “They’ve been dating for a few months now,” a source told Us Weekly on Nov. 13. “He is such a sweet guy and everyone around Chrissy really likes him. He adores her and she is really into him as well.” And a source spilled EXCLUSIVE details to HollywoodLife to confirm this!

“Chrissy Metz was proudly showing off her new boyfriend, Hal Rosenfeld, over the weekend,” our source tells us. Yes, that means PDA was detected! “Though she’s confirmed she’s sort of seeing someone, she wasn’t shy about it as she attended a jazz night at the W Hotel in Hollywood, holding hands and snuggling close to her new beau as they enjoyed performances and a night out with friends,” our source reveals. The W Hotel hosts jazz nights every Sunday, and we couldn’t think of a more romantic way to cap off the week. It’s especially sweet that Chrissy appears to be indulging her new beau’s passion for music. He holds musician credits in major flicks like The Greatest Showman and The Hate U Give!

“They seem quite happy together,” our source continues. Chrissy had already hinted at the bliss she’s found with Hal on Oct. 30. “No you’re not [going to see me on Bumble or Tinder soon] because I don’t need to be on those,” she admitted in a video that Us Weekly obtained. “Maybe I’ve already found [what I’m looking for].” But really, Hal was under our noses this whole time…well, since Oct. 7. On that day, the Sierra Burgess Is A Loser actress posted a throwback photo of friends celebrating her Sept. 29th birthday. But it turns out one of the subjects in the group shot, whom Chrissy hugged from the side, wasn’t so platonic!

This is Chrissy’s first relationship since ending her five-month romance with Josh Stancil, a former camera grip on This Is Us, in March 2018. We’re hoping that Hal tags along for her future award show appearances…and can keep up with her glamorous red carpet style!