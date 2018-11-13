‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Faces Up To 2 Years In Jail After Striking Plea Deal Over Fatal Car Accident

Chris Soules finally pleaded guilty to a reduced charge resulting from a car crash that killed a 66-year-old man. Here’s exactly what prosecutors and the Season 19 contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ agreed to.

After previously pleading not guilty to fleeing a fatal car crash in April 2017, Chris Soules, 37, finally struck a plea deal with prosecutors on Nov. 13. The former Bachelor and Bachelorette star pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, which was “the lesser-included offense of Information and Aid – Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident,” according to his plea deal that Us Weekly obtained. This misdemeanor charge may require up to two years in jail and fines that range from a minimum of $625 to a maximum of $6,250, depending if he enters a suspended jail sentence or a deferred judgement, the outlet further reported. Chris’ fate will be decided at his hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2019 at Buchanan County Court.

Chris, who also competed on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars, rear-ended the tractor of driver Kenneth E. Mosher in his home state of Iowa, killing the 66-year-old man. Although the reality television star called 911, delivered CPR and stayed at the scene of the crash until first responders arrived, he drove home before the police showed up. He was arrested afterwards and charged with a Class D felony, which has now been reduced. “Even though Mr. Soules was disoriented from the accident, he had the presence of mind to call 911 promptly,” Chris’ attorney Brandon Brown wrote to the court, according to WeAreIowa Local 5 News. “He identified himself and his role in the accident as he attempted to revive the tractor drive, Kenneth Mosher.”

Supposedly, intoxication couldn’t be blamed for the crash, as Chris’ attorney continued, “All of the on-scene witnesses agreed there was no indication whatsoever that Mr. Soules was impaired.” But as we’ve told you, Iowa prosecutors claimed that Chris bought booze before the crash, according to a May 2017 report. For Chris’ side of the story, you can view the former small screen star’s court documents above that HollywoodLife obtained.

When Chris originally faced up to five years in jail, we EXCLUSIVELY heard from a source in June 2017 that “Chris has been stressing out over the entire situation and can’t stop thinking about that terrible evening and all the things he should have done differently.” Even though the consequences are less drastic now, we know that Chris is terrified of jail. Our source revealed that he “can’t stand the idea of being locked away from his life and family for years.”