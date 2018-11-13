Cheryl Burke Furious Over Juan Pablo Di Pace Elimination In ‘DWTS’ Semi-Finals: ‘What The Hell’

Like the rest of us, Cheryl Burke was shocked when she was eliminated with Juan Pablo Di Pace in the ‘DWTS’ semi-finals. Cheryl and Juan Pablo spoke with HL EXCLUSIVELY about the jaw-dropping elimination.

The Dancing With the Stars ballroom shook when Juan Pablo Di Pace, 39, and Cheryl Burke, 34, were eliminated after earning two 30 out of 30 scores in the semi-finals. Juan Pablo and Cheryl were frontrunners to win the mirrorball trophy, so hearing their names called as the ones to go home was downright shocking. HollywoodLife talked with Cheryl and Juan Pablo EXCLUSIVELY after the Nov. 12 about their elimination. “What the hell! It’s bullsh*t!” Cheryl told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. We agree, Cheryl!

America’s vote counts just as much as the judges’ scores. Sometimes America gets it right, sometimes America gets it wrong. Despite getting voted off, Juan Pablo’s got nothing against the fans. “They can do whatever they want!” Juan Pablo told HollywoodLife. “They should vote best personality! That is what they should do because that is what they have been doing!” As for Cheryl, she has something to say about the voting process: “Maybe it shouldn’t count as 50%!”

Juan Pablo and Cheryl earned two perfect scores for their amazing Argentine tango and salsa. The judges gave them a standing ovation for their Argentine tango. “I can’t catch my breath…that was the best I have ever seen,” judge Bruno Tonioli, 62, said. Len Goodman, 74, also told Juan Pablo and Cheryl, “That I will always remember.” You got that right, Len!