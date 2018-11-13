Charlotte McKinney Shows Off Dynamite Abs In New Lingerie Ad — See Sexy Pic

Charlotte McKinney is modeling her first ever lingerie collaboration and it’s super sexy! Get the details on the new line below — and spoiler alert, everything is under $60. Click to see!

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift for a friend, your significant other, (or yourself), look no further than Charlotte McKinney‘s new lingerie collab with Wolf & Whistle! Of course, the model is the one showing off the brand new designs (along with her incredible body) and they are gorgeous! Just in time for the holidays, the collection launched on Nov. 13. “I’ve been wanted to create a lingerie line for quite some time, as it’s really hard to find exactly what I wanted,” Charlotte said in a press release. “When Wolf & Whistle approached my team about a potential collaboration, they really emphasized that I would have full creative control, and I sure did! Everything from sketching designs, to choosing our photographer Mark Squires for the shoot. It was exciting to be involved in the process, start to finish.”

We’re so happy her design dreams came true, and her hard work really paid off! See photos of the collection in the gallery attached above! There are 20 pieces available for purchase and everything is under $60! Can you believe that!? The brand also made it known it’s for women of all sizes to look and feel sexy. The US sizing ranges from size 2 to 12, and bras come in sizes 32-36B-G.

Shot by photographer Mark Squires, the campaign is gorgeous! Wolf & Whistle founder Emma Parker said of the collection, “Having a fuller bust, Charlotte understood the lack of options available, and partnered with us to create a gorgeous limited edition line at affordable price points.” We can’t wait to get our hands on this collaboration!