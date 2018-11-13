Channing Tatum Raves About New GF Jessie J For The 1st Time: She’s ‘Something Special’

Channing Tatum has made new GF Jessie J Instagram official. We’ve got his post gushing about how the singer is ‘something special’ after attending her London concert.

Singer Jessie J‘s new number one fan is boyfriend Channing Tatum. He’s already joined her on several U.S. tour stops and now he’s flown all the way to London to see the 30-year-old in concert. She played at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 13 on the latest stop on her Rose Tour and Channing was SO proud of his new lady. “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” the 21 Jump Street star gushed in an Instagram post that showed her onstage from across the venue. He added, “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

It didn’t end there. The 38-year-old hunk shared video of Jessie crushing it onstage and audience members waved their arms back and forth in unison. “She went off tonight. #RoseTour,” Chan captioned an Instagram story video about the singer, real name Jessica Ellen Cornish. She was raised in London and no doubt was thrilled to be performing for her hometown audience.

Both Channing and estranged wife Jenna Dewan seem to have become more public with their new romances ever since she officially filed for divorce in late October. The couple announced that their nearly 10 year marriage was coming to and end in April by separating. Now that the divorce paperwork has been done, Channing is finally feeling okay to show public admiration for Jessie, who he has rumored to be dating for several months.

News first broke that they were coupled up when they hit up a Seattle mini-golf center while she was performing on a tour stop there in early October. Multiple eyewitnesses took to social media with tweets about their shocking sightings and encounters with the couple. ““Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like 👀,” a course worker tweeted on Oct. 6. Channing was then spotted again a few days later at Jessie’s tour stop in Salt Lake City. Jessie has likely met Chan and Jenna’s daughter Everly, 5, as he was photographed taking the youngster to Jessie’s LA tour stop on Nov. 2.

Since the divorce filing, Jenna has made her new sweetie public as well. The 37-year-old has been quietly dating veteran Broadway actor Steve Kazee and was pictured for the first time with him in Instagram Halloween photos. The brunette beauty hit up the Baby2Baby gala in LA on Nov. 10 and when asked about her romance by Us Weekly Jenna replied: “I don’t talk about my personal life, but thank you! I am very happy.” Channing’s happy with Jessie, Jenna’s happy with Steve. Everybody wins!