16 Stars Who Wore White After Labor Day Without Looking Bridal — Chrissy Teigen & More

From Meghan Markle to Rita Ora to Chrissy Teigen, these stars are showing YOU how to rock winter white to perfection! See pics below!

Wearing white after Labor Day is no longer taboo — it’s actually encouraged! Scroll through the gallery to see a ton of stars doing it right, and get major fashion inspiration. At the Glamour Women of The Year awards in New York City on Nov. 12, a ton of honorees wore white — Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monae, and Ashley Graham, just to name a few. Ashley wore a white crop top — which may seem summery, but the dramatic train and green pants she paired with it made it totally appropriate for fall and winter. Janelle accessorized her white dress with a black jacket, tights, boots and a hat. Black and white is a classic combination that will never go out of style.

A helpful tip on wearing white outside of the summer months is to mix in another color — and that color can be neutral or bold. Taraji P. Henson added gray, wearing Brandon Maxwell at the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 4. Loved it! Rita Ora added some sparkle to her look, wearing white sequins at the Westfield 10th Anniversary Celebration in London on Oct. 30. What a perfect look for a holiday party! Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, looked gorgeous in a white gown while attending a dinner at the palace in Nuku’alofa in Tonga on Oct. 25. By pairing her white Theia gown with a black clutch and black heels, it didn’t look bridal. (We would still not recommend wearing this look to a friend’s wedding.) Victoria Beckham wore a chic white suit she designed herself while receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11!

Choose your fabric wisely when wearing winter white. Pick a heavier knit, or a woven tweed like Uzo Aduba did at the Through Her Lens – The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon in New York on Oct. 16. She looked amazing!