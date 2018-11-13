BMI Country Awards 2018: Maren Morris & More Stars Stun On The Red Carpet

Ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards, some of the biggest stars in Nashville gathered to honor songwriters at the BMI Country Awards on Nov. 13. See the pics here!

Country music stars came out in full force to attend the 2018 BMI Country Awards on Nov. 13! The star-studded award show, which took place at BMI’s offices on Music Row in Nashville, was held to honor the writers and publishers of the most popular songs from BMI’s 2018 catalog. This year, the BMI Icon Award was given to legendary songwriter and guitarist, Steve Cropper, and there were plenty of well-known country stars in attendance. Click through the gallery above to check out all the red carpet pics!

Maren Morris looked absolutely stunning at the event, wearing a pair of lavender shiny trousers and a dramatic purple and green low-cut long-sleeved top. Bebe Rexha also showed up looking gorgeous. Although Bebe may not be a country star herself, she co-wrote and sang on one of the genre’s biggest songs this year, “Meant To Be,” so it was only fitting that she attended the event.

Of course, her collaborators on the track, Florida Georgia Line, were also at the show, and the guys looked quite dapper as they walked the red carpet with their gorgeous wives. Stars like Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn, Russell Dickerson and plenty more also attended the awards ceremony.

The BMI Awards were the perfect kick-off to the 2018 CMA Awards, which will go down on Nov. 14. For the 11th year in a row, the show is being hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, and will likely include many of the same attendees as tonight’s BMI Awards. This year’s CMAs will feature performances from singers like Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Pistol Annies, Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert and PLENTY more. It’s going to be epic!