Becky Lynch Vowed ‘Nothing’ Would Stop Her From Rousey WWE Match Before She Was Forced To Pull Out

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with us, WWE superstar Becky Lynch vowed ‘nothing’ including her broken nose would get in the way of her much-anticipated match with Ronda Rousey on Sunday. Now the showdown is off.

The WWE’s Survivor Series pay per view event on Nov. 18 has just taken a massive hit, as the champion vs. champion showdown has a new lineup. Monday Night Raw women’s champ Ronda Rousey and SmackDown women’s champ Becky Lynch were scheduled to go head to head in the ring and the battle between the WWE superstars was one of the highlights of the card. Unfortunately Becky was involved in a massive brawl at the end of Raw‘s Nov. 12 go-home edition, sustaining serious injuries to her face and a concussion. She vowed to us in an EXCLUSIVE interview earlier in the day that “nothing” would keep her from fighting Ronda, but the match is now off and Charlotte will be stepping in to replace her.

“Yeah! I’ve got a broken nose but nothing to fuss about, nothing really keeps me down!” Becky, 31, told us earlier on Nov. 13 vowing that she was going to still fight Ronda despite her hours old injury. She even thought that her fight with Ronda should be the highlight of the Survivor Series PPV.

“I think a lot of people are going to be talking after this weekend…You know, a lot of people are going to be talking, lets just say that! A lot of people have been talking and a lot of people are going to continue to talk! Like I have said, I am the main event of Smackdown, I went to Raw yesterday and was the main event of Raw. I should be the main event of everything!” she continued.

At the top of Nov. 13’s SmackDown Live go-home edition, the announcing team recapped the events of Raw’s bloody melee then said that due to a “broken face” and severe concussion, Becky would not be able to compete at Sunday’s event against Ronda. She then appeared before the crowd with massive bruises to her face and told the audience she would pick someone she knew “would get the job done” against Ronda and scoped out the list of potential candidates. She settled on Charlotte, telling her “go beat Ronda like I was going to beat Ronda” then giving her a massive bear hug.