Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten Slam Critics Who Say Their Romance Is ‘Fake’: People Will ‘Hate Either Way’

The romance between ‘DWTS’ cast members Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten is heating up, and they EXCLUSIVELY told HL what they have to say to haters doubting their love.

Alexis Ren, 21, and Alan Bersten, 24, have been dazzling the Dancing With The Stars Stage, but after the cameras turn off, their chemistry continues! The two lovebirds want fans to know that their romance is very real! The two stars EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how they feel about the haters doubting the validity of their romance. “Honestly, I haven’t looked at social media for like three weeks. I just post photos because I don’t want…there is no reason for negativity in the world. I don’t understand why there has to be negativity, things should just be positive and I just think I should look at the positive,” Alan said. Social media maven Alexis shared her thoughts as well. “People are going to hate either way, so I should just say my truth and say my feelings. If they take it one way or another that is their perception of the situation and not mine.”

Alexis and Alan haven’t solidified their status as a couple just yet, but they look well on their way to being an item! During the Nov. 5 episode of the show, Alan confirmed he had feelings for Alexis, and they shared their first kiss on air. “Last week, some things were said,” Alan told Alexis. “I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way,” he said at the time.

Fans aren’t the only ones buzzing about this budding romance. Even ‘DWTS’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba is excited for the duo! She gushed about the budding romance at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai 60th Anniversary Luncheon. “Seems like they’re in love!” she told HollywoodLife at the event. We can’t wait to see where these two take their relationship from here! After we shockingly said goodbye to Joe and Jenna, and Juan Pablo and Cheryl, on a double elimination last night, it’s shaping up to be quite the season. Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.