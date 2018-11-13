Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham & More Stars Stun At Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards

One of the most stylish red carpets of 2018 went down with the annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. We’ve got Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham and more ladies giving major glam.

The Glamour Women of the Year event always gets a huge turnout from so many famous faces. Their 2018 red carpet on Nov. 12 was no different. Chrissy Teigen was among the eight honorees as Influencer of the Year and she brought her always brilliant fashion sense. This marks her third red carpet in five days so she’s really had to change things up. Fresh off attending the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11 in LA, she was in New York the very next night. The 32-year-old wore a white one-sleeved Grecian style creme gown and wore her blonde hair in loose longer curls. Add in flawless makeup and blingy diamond earrings, Chrissy proved why she’s always a red carpet winner.

Ashley Graham appeared to have made a last-minute wardrobe change. Earlier in the day the model and her stylist were trying to tape up her boobs to give her a higher and more pert cleavage. It turned into a hilarious disaster that she documented in a series of Instagram videos. On the red carpet Ashley, 30, didn’t flaunt any cleavage, instead wearing a strapless creme bandeau top with a long train hanging off the right side which featured a shiny chartreuse under layer. It perfectly matched the same colored wide leg trousers she had on and even flaunted a little bit if skin around her waistline. For a last-minute call, Ashley picked a terrific look.

Actress/singer Janelle Monae, 32, was on hand to pick up her Visionary Award, and as usual brought amazing edge to her red carpet look. She wore a massive white tulle halter-neck dress that was super feminine then paired it with a chic black jacket and black hat. Padma Lakshmi shined in a metallic black dress with spaghetti string straps and the gown hugged all of the Top Chef host’s curves. How is this woman 48-year-old? She looks half that!

Newlywed Karlie Kloss, 26, went with simple elegance in dress that featured a one-shouldered long sleeve ivory top and high-waisted pencil cut black skirt. She absolutely glowed and no wonder why. The model turned entrepreneur wed her longtime boyfriend and “best friend” Joshua Kushner three weeks ago on Oct. 18. Amber Heard, 32, also went with ivory, wearing a strapless gown that featured incredible beadwork in floral patterns on her bodice that went down to her thighs then turned into a fringe skirt. You can see all the lovely ladies who crushed it at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in our gallery here.