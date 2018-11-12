Stan Lee Will Make Cameo In Last Avengers Film, Confirms Director

As fans everywhere mourn the passing of Stan Lee, one question remains: will the late Marvel icon have a cameo in the upcoming ‘Avengers’ sequel? The film’s director has revealed that answer.

A Marvel movie truly isn’t complete without a Stan Lee cameo. Yet, after he passed away on Nov. 12 at age 95, many were left wondering if the man who helped create heroes like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America would appear in the fourth Avengers film. Thankfully, fans will get one more chance to see Stan — and say their good-byes — on the big screen. The film’s co-director, Joe Russo, confirmed that Stan will be in Avengers 4. “So, Stan, typically we try to get him out — he doesn’t love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time,” Joe said to BBC Radio’s The Afternoon Show in April 2018 (per Just Jared).

“So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we’re on, for instance Ant-Man 2 or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and kind of get him through his cameos in one day.” So, with the fourth Avengers movie wrapped and slated for a May 3, 2019 release date, fans can expect at least one more appearance by Stan “The Man” Lee. Excelsior!

The “Stan Lee Cameo” has become a highly beloved Easter egg in all Marvel movies. His first major cameo came in the 1989 TV-movie The Trial of the Incredible Hulk, per The Hollywood Reporter, in which Stan lee played a jury foreman in the trial of Dr. David Banner. His next major movie cameo – outside of that scene in 1995’s Mallrats — would come in 2000, when Stan portrayed a beachside hotdog vendor in the first X-Men movie. From there, Stan would pop up in every Marvel movie — from Spider-Man (2002) to Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer to Dr. Strange (2016) to the three Marvel films that came out in 2018: Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Infinity War.

“Well, I think the cameo that’s my favorite is the one I did [with] Thor,” Stan told Marvel HQ. “I’m standing in a bar with him and he’s drinking this Asgardian drink, which is very powerful, and I ask for a sip and he says, ‘No, it would kill you,’ and I insist. And he gives me a sip and then in the next scene, they’re carrying me out. Now you’re saying to yourself, ‘Why is this Stan’s favorite cameo?’ and you haven’t thought of the real reason. It’s the only one I did that has two scenes. So I’m hoping it does well. Next time, they’ll give me three scenes. You never know where it’ll end.”