Lisa Vanderpump ‘Needed A Sabbatical’ From Filming ‘RHOBH’ Amid Ongoing Feud With Cast

Lisa Vanderpump’s choice to pull out of filming ‘RHOBH’ was for self care, according to what ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife! Here’s how she’s doing now, as more of Tom’s co-stars chimed in.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, continues to leave her fans and co-stars with questions as she prolongs her hiatus from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Rinna, 55, claimed that her MIA castmate hadn’t filmed with the Beverly Hills ladies “for over 6 weeks” on Oct. 23, but we have a new clue as to why she’s extending her RHOBH break into November! Lisa’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz, 36, Lala Kent, 28, Katie Maloney, 31, and Stassi Schroeder, 30, gave HollywoodLife further insight into this feud during our EXCLUSIVE interview with the Bravo stars at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11. So, why was Lisa a no-show at recent RHOBH affairs — and how has she been in the meantime?

“All things considered, I think [Lisa’s doing] pretty well,” Tom revealed to us. And as for why Lisa’s opting out of filming, Tom explained that “she needed a little break, like a mini sabbatical.” He last saw her at the TomTom Bar, a West Hollywood restaurant and bar that he opened with Lisa, Ken Todd, and Tom Sandoval on Aug. 9. “She seemed great,” Tom told us of their encounter. “She was glowing per usual. I think she needed a little break.” Stassi has also been following the RHOBH drama, as she spilled to us, “I read all of the gossip. I knew.” But Katie and Lala weren’t as clued in! “She doesn’t divulge that kind of drama to us,” Katie shared, while Lala more straight-forwardly said, “I had no idea.” She was just as blindsided as the cast is claiming to be!

As the future of Season 9 remains a mystery, we’ve been hearing that the RHOBH ladies are growing increasingly impatient. “Many around [Lisa] are upset because they’ve been forced to push the premiere date back due to problems surrounding Lisa and the tension running so high with the cast this season,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Nov. 6! “The other ladies feel they have to show up to work despite what they have going on in their lives, so the fact that she isn’t makes them feel disrespected even more.” And Lisa’s longest-running co-star, Kyle Richards, denied that her and the rest of the cast are bullying Lisa to Us Weekly in a Nov. 9 interview. She also claimed that the restaurant entrepreneur has been “invited to every single thing,” referring to the many bonding events that Lisa has skipped out on…Camille Grammer’s wedding, a road trip, and Erika Jayne’s concert, just to name some examples.

But Lisa seemed to believe a different narrative based on an earlier exchange with a fan! After an Instagram user claimed on Oct. 21 that the cast “is clearly a massive gang” that’s “bullying against” the British beauty, among other insults, Lisa replied, “Someone’s paying attention.” And as for why else Lisa has been hesitant to step in front of a RHOBH camera, our source from Nov. 6 continued, “Filming began later than usual, mainly due to Lisa not being mentally ready with the loss of her brother, and it’s just been one issue after another with her having challenges filming with the other ladies.” Lisa lost her only sibling, Mark, to an unsuspected overdose in April. Well, we hope the “mini sabbatical,” as Tom calls it, is helping Lisa heal!