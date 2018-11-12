Tyga Caught Stuffing His Face During Kardashians’ PCAs Speech & Fans Are Cracking Up

Tyga must have been starving during the People’s Choice Awards. As Kim Kardashian was delivering a heartfelt speech, Kylie Jenner’s ex was caught snacking and fans loved it!

Once you pop, you can’t stop. While it’s unclear whether or not they were serving Pringles at the E! People’s Choice Awards, Tyga, 28, was visibly more interested in what was on his plate than what Kim Kardashian, 38, had to say after the Kardashians picked up the award for best reality show of 2018. As Kim — who was joined by Khloe Kardashian, 34, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Kris Jenner, 63 — spoke about the tragic shooting in Thousand Oaks and the devastating California fires, Tyga was caught snacking, and fans…were absolutely thrilled by it.

“Tyga lmao,” one fan commented on The Shade Room’s post about the snack attack. “Tyga’s [gonna] be me during Thanksgiving prayers for sure,” another said. “Im still dead nahhh tyga you crazy.” “Tyga is me.” “Tyga has deaded me.” “Kris and Tyga my whole mood for the rest of the year.” “Tyga has me crying lmfaoooo.” “Lmfaoooo tyga got too much dip on his chip.” “Tyga my mood when someone I don’t like talking.”

“tyga eating a chip while the kardashians accepted their award for reality tv show on people’s choice awards is EVERYTHING,” tweeted @lilyfm. “Ok Tyga eating his chip during @KimKardashian speech not paying attention made me giggle. Bring on the meme, “@brittanymauer_ added. @AyooNitaaa also tweeted, “Tyga is a f*cking mood!n … him eating a chip like he don’t care about them. “Tyga eating that potato chip while the Kardashians were accepting their award at #PeopleChoiceAwards is something that I will never forget,” @squid_squad7 tweeted.

tyga was eating that chip like “been there done that” https://t.co/fTx2R8MGA7 — Nicole (@nicolebrianxo) November 12, 2018

Mood: tyga eating the chip and being unbothered during Kim’s speech last night at the #PeopleChoiceAwards 💆🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️ — jennifer chirichella (@JchellZz) November 12, 2018

Was Tyga throwing shade at the Kardashians, or was he just, y’know, hungry? Kim and Kris ran into Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II Tour show on Sept. 23, and the impromptu reunion went well. Kris and Kim did seem surprised to see Tyga, but they all exchanged hugs with bright smiles on their faces. This friendly interaction didn’t even upset Kylie, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she has no problem with her family being on good terms with her ex.

Plus, considering Kim was making a passionate plea for viewers to help the victims of the California fires any way they could — even if it was “as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies” — this would be the wrong time for T-Raww to throw some shade. Maybe he just worked up an appetite after kicking off the show? At the start of the PCAs, T-Raww joined Nicki Minaj to perform their song “Dip,” after she rocked the stage by singing her hit, “Good Form.” Hey, after such a great performance, Tyga earned himself a treat.