Get ready to feel all the feelings! The first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Toy Story 4’ has finally dropped, and all of your favorite toys are returning for more epic adventures. Watch now!

The nearly 2-minute Toy Story 4 teaser trailer is giving us so many throwback vibes. Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Rex, Hamm, Slinky Dogg, and more are holding hands and dancing in a circle. Everything is going smoothly until the very end of the teaser trailer when craziness ensues. We also get our first look at a new toy — Forky! Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, and more of the voices behind the beloved characters are back again.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.” If we’re getting a teaser trailer now, expect a full trailer very soon! Toy Story 4 will hit theaters June 21, 2019.

Tom recently spoke about his last day recording Toy Story 4, and he basically told us all that we’re going to need a whole box of tissues for this movie. “The way you record Toy Story, you’re in a room with the team that has created it,” he said on BBC’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. “When I went in for my last day of recording, I wanted to have my back to them, because usually you’re facing them so you can look right up and you can talk about it. But I didn’t want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn’t see me,” the two-time Oscar winner explained. “When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history.'” He also added: “The emotional range of the movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting.”

Tim also talked about how poignant filming Toy Story 4 was for him during a Sept. 2018 appearance on The Talk. “It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled… I couldn’t even get through the last scene,” he said.