‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Live Playoffs Begin

The ‘Live Playoffs’ begin on ‘The Voice’! Tonight’s episode will consist of 24 performances, with only 12 artists moving on! — Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

The competition is getting down to the wire on The Voice! Tonight’s episode (November 12) marks the fourth round of the competition — The Live Playoffs, meaning this is the first time they are singing LIVE for their coaches. This portion of the competition will include 24 straight performances during Monday’s show. After tonight, only 12 contestants from Team Blake, Team Kelly, Team Adam and Team J. Hud will make it past this round.

Here’s how the Live Playoffs work: During the Playoffs, 24 artists (six per team) will perform against each other for a spot in the Live Performance Shows. Each contestant chooses their own song and performs individually. Then, the top two artists who get the most votes on each team automatically advance. To fill the final position on their team, each coach selects one of their remaining artists to move on to the final phase of the competition.

Host, Carson Daly is going to speed through performance after performance tonight since there are 24 to get through. But, remember, only 12 artists will move on after tonight. Team Blake will kick things off. — Check out our recap!

TEAM BLAKE

Michael Lee — He performs “Every time I Roll The Dice” with his guitar.

Dave Fenley — The Oregon singer performs “Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground” with his guitar.

Natasha Greyhound — The soul singer, who Blake stole from Jennifer, performs “God Is A Woman”. Natasha’s pretty good, but it’s also hard to perform an Ariana Grande song. But, she did hit a great note at the end that could have sent her to the top of the leader board.

Chris Kroeze — The country rocker from Wisconsin performs “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” also incorporating his guitar, along with a full band.

Funsho — The Maryland R&B singer from Nigeria performs Charlie Puth’s “How Long” on the guitar. Out of Blake’s entire team, Funsho had the best performance. He hit crazy high notes, and had a performance that was different from the rest of the country/rock singers.

Kirk Jay — Alabama country singer performs “One More Day”

TEAM KELLY

ABBY CATES — The 17-year-old pop singer form Cincinnati performs “Next To You”.

Here’s the team standings so far:

TEAM BLAKE: Chris Kroeze; Dave Fenley; Funsho; Kirk Jay; Michael Lee; Natasha Greyhound;

TEAM ADAM: DeAndre Nico; Kameron Marlowe; RADHA; Reagan Strange; Steve Memmolo; Tyke James

TEAM J. HUD: Colton Smith; France West; Kennedy Jones; MaKenzie Thomas; Patrique Fortson; Sandyredd;

TEAM KELLY: Abby Cates; Chevel Shephard; Keith Paluso; Kymberli Joye; Sarah Grace; Zaxai;