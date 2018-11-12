‘Teen Mom OG’ Preview: Maci Worries Ryan Will Disappoint Bentley Again After Latest Rehab Stint

Ryan’s back in rehab, and Maci is trying to figure out what’s next in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of ‘Teen Mom OG.’ While she’s happy Ryan’s getting help, how is this going to impact Bentley?

Ryan Edwards is back in rehab for a 90-day program, and this has Maci Bookout worried in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Teen Mom OG. Maci confides in her friend, Keelie, about what this means for her son with Ryan, Bentley, and Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Maci reveals Ryan is going to miss the birth of his child with Mackenzie and Bentley’s birthday. Both Maci and Keelie agree it’s better for Ryan to miss one birthday than all of them.

“Part of me just wants to let Ryan know that if he f**ks it up this time he’s not going to have another chance when it comes to Bentley,” Maci tells her friend. Maci’s giving Ryan one last chance to get his act together. Keelie tells Maci that because Bentley is older and more mature, he’s going to start standing up for himself when it comes to his relationship with Ryan. Maci totally agrees with what Keelie is saying. There’s just so much going on right now. Maci’s being put through the wringer!

Ryan checked in to rehab for the second time back in Oct. 2018. His decision to go to rehab came just months after he was arrested for two counts of heroin possession. He was put in jail and released a week later, with one of the charges being dismissed. Ryan and Mackenzie announced they would not be returning to Teen Mom OG in July 2018. Even though he’s not on the show anymore, Ryan still has a major impact on Maci’s life. Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.