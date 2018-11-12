Tamera Mowry Fires Back At Fan Who ‘Judged’ The Death Of Her Niece After Thousand Oaks Shooting

Tamera Mowry has zero patience for fans who want to slam her reaction to the murder of her niece Alaina Housley. She made that very clear on Nov. 12.

Tamera Mowry, 40, has slammed a fan who criticized her for her reaction to her niece Alaina Housley’s tragic death. The 18-year-old student was the youngest victim of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, which took place at the Borderline Bar & Grill on Nov. 7. Five days later on Nov. 12 Tamera appeared on CBS This Morning with her husband Adam Housley, 46, and his brother – Alaina’s father – Arik Housley. The grief-stricken family spoke about bridging the political divide and treating people kindly, rather than calling for gun control following the gunman Ian Long’s actions.

At one point during the emotional interview, a tearful Tamera said, “Alaina was beautiful and she was my friend.” She added, “Yes there needs to be a change. But all the noise. Nothing’s been done.” That brief clip was posted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page and it was that snippet that prompted a commentator to lash out at the Sister, Sister star directly. The person wrote, “Stop cooning @tameramowrytwo and speak on the real issues!!! Stop soft stepping and beating around the bush or her death is in vain!!!” Tamera swooped in and clapped back at the person on her own Instagram feed, sharing the offensive comment. Tamera wrote, “You are apart [sic] of the problem. This is the prime example I spoke about in my interview. If you have love in your heart. You don’t talk this way. You obviously missed the message. And don’t you ever judge the death of my niece.”

Tamera’s comment during the CBS interview was just part of their wider discussion about focusing on the universal message of love and kindness rather than rushing to the divisive issue of gun control. Her husband, Adam, a former Fox News correspondent, said, “If I was to walk out of here and the first thing I was to say was, you know ‘gun control,’ guess what? Half the country [snaps his finger]. [The conversation] ends.” Tamera urged, “We don’t want the conversation to end. We want it to continue.” She also said, “I think it starts there. You start with imagining, wait a minute, what if that was my child or my niece or my cousin? It will get you in a place of just having some sort of human decency.”

Adam – who has two children with Tamera – also revealed that the family has been the victim of abuse in the aftermath of Alaina’s death. He said, “You should see some of the tweets we got after Alaina died. Oh, I got one, ‘You deserve it. You worked at Fox News.’ And it got liked by about 78 people.” Over on Tamera’s Instagram page her fans rushed to offer their support, with one writing, “Some people are really unbelievable. If you have nothing nice to say please keep your comments to yourself.”