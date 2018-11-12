Stan Lee Remembered: See Legendary Marvel Superhero Creator’s Life In Pictures

We are so saddened to hear of Stan Lee’s passing, but will never forget the Marvel icon. Reflect on his legacy, as we look at the most memorable photos throughout his lifetime.

Rest in peace to a legend. Stan Lee sadly passed away on November 12 at the age of 95, and the loss was felt by Marvel fans everywhere. The co-creator of the iconic brand held a number of posts throughout his life, including writer, editor-in-chief, producer, actor, and more. It’s hard to put into words just how much he impacted modern day media, and sometimes – pictures really do say it best. Join us in taking a look at the most memorable photos from Stan’s life!

Stan stayed active until his last days, and was even still attending events, and sharing vivacious photos on social media. Just last month, on Oct. 19, he shared a snapshot with the world which depicted him on the back of a motorcycle, as he attended The Avengers premiere. He wore a big grin on his face, and wore transparent shades and a pair of sneakers. “Riding into the weekend like… #FridayFeeling,” he captioned the post. The pic might have been a flashback to the film’s 2012 red carpet, but even then, Stan was 89, and looking more vibrant than ever.

In looking at photos from Stan’s life, one will see that he is nearly always smiling from ear to ear. In one sweet picture, Stan can be seen with artist John Romita, discussing a Spiderman comic book cover at Marvel headquarters in New York City. The photo is the epitome of how deeply involved Stan was in all aspects of his work. Marvel would go on to become the world’s largest seller of comic books.

In addition to Spiderman, along with the late Jack Kirby, Stan created some of the most famous comic book characters in the world, such as the X-Men, the Avengers, Loki, Black Panther, Deadpool, the Fantastic Four. The Marvel legend’s cause of death is unknown at this time, but TMZ reported that Stan was rushed from his Hollywood Hills home by ambulance and taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he died. Already, the biggest stars in Hollywood are mourning his death, and one thing is for sure: he will not be forgotten.