Stan Lee Dead: Legendary Marvel Co-Creator Dies At Age 95

We’ve lost a legend.. Marvel’s founder, Stan Lee, has died at the age of 95 on November 12. May he rest in peace.

Stan Lee, 95, sadly passed away on November 12, according to his family attorney. The Marvel legend’s cause of death is unknown at this time, but TMZ reports that Stan was rushed from his Hollywood Hills home by ambulance and taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he died.

It was hard to fathom that Stan would ever die. He crafted an image for himself back in the 1970s: slicked back silver hair, aviators, bushy mustache, comfy sweaters. He stuck with the style up until his mid-90s, and we all just assumed he stopped aging, too. How wrong we were. It was a massive testament to Stan’s personality and work ethic that he was still the same happy, dedicated person in his 90s that he was at the beginning of his career.

Stan is the man who, along with the late Jack Kirby, created some of the most famous comic book characters in the world: the X-Men, Spider-Man, the Avengers, Loki, Black Panther, Deadpool, the Fantastic Four…the list goes on. Those are just the characters who were adapted to screen; there are hundreds more heroes brought to life on the page by these incredible men.

Hopefully, Stan knew that he was one of our biggest heroes. He’ll definitely be remembered fondly for his goofy cameos in every Marvel movie. Every movie in the MCU pays tribute to Stan in a small way, whether it’s having him play a drunken WWII pal of Cap‘s in Avengers: Age of Ultron, a mental patient in Thor: The Dark World, a hot dog vendor in the 2000 Spider-Man, or as an emcee at a strip club in Deadpool!

Our thoughts go out to Stan’s many loved ones.