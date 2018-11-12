Ryan Reynolds Transforms Into The Adorable Pikachu In First ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer

No, your eyes are not deceiving you! Ryan Reynolds is the voice of Pikachu in the Pokémon movie ‘Detective Pikachu.’ Who knew that the hunky star could be so easily believable as the adorable furry creature?

Pika Pika! Pikachu is coming to life in the live-action Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu, thanks to Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star is the voice behind the cute little creature that we know and love. Pikachu can talk, but only Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) can hear him. To the rest of the world, Pikachu can only say these iconic lines: “Pika Pika!”

Tim is searching for his missing father, ace detective Harry Goodman, and Pikachu offers to help him out. Tim and Pikachu make one heck of a team, and they experience their fair share of hilarious shenanigans along the way. “There’s magic,” Pikachu says in the trailer. “It brought us together. And that magic is called hope.” You got that right, Pikachu! According to the movie’s synopsis, Tim and Pikachu will “encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.” OH. MY. PIKACHU!

Ryan tweeted out the trailer on Nov. 12 and wrote, “I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn’t think it’d be this soon.” Same, Ryan. Same. But we love it. It’s worth noting that this is the first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure. Detective Pikachu also stars Kathryn Newton as Lucy and Ken Watanabe as Lt. Yoshia. The movie will hit theaters on May 10, 2019.