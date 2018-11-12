Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Joke Relationship Is ‘Good This Week’ Amidst Recent Drama

They’re fine — for now! Jen and Ronnie just made light of their rocky relationship in an interview. See what the new parents had to say about ‘Jersey Shore’s effect on their love.

At least they’re being honest! When Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley, 31, were interviewed at the Unforgettable Smile clinic after getting their teeth whitened, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars joked about the ups and downs of their relationship. “It’s good now,” the new dad told RADAROnline, jokingly looking down at his watch to make it clear that wouldn’t be permanent. “We’re getting along.” Jen, who didn’t look too thrilled with her partner’s response, added, “We’re good this week.” And we all know what that means! While they were nice and friendly at the dentist’s office, it may not be long before they’re back at each other’s throats.

The couple, who share a seven-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, have had a rollercoaster of a relationship since their little one arrived. While they set the drama bar high with an altercation in June that allegedly ended with Jen dragging Ronnie with her car, these two have only upped the ante since that night. Most recently, the new dad posted a pic on social media showing off a gnarly black eye. The bruised and bloodied reality star made it seem as if Jen had given him the injuries, and she clapped back saying the fight had only occurred because Ronnie and his aunt were keeping her from Ariana.

But despite all of this drama, the two have been staying strong for their daughter. In fact, Jen was recently spotted out and about with a ring on that finger!

Is it possible these Jen and Ronnie are engaged? Probably not, considering sources close to the couple said she’s worn that ring before and just switched fingers. But who knows — maybe she’ll be sporting an engagement ring sometime soon. You never know with these two!