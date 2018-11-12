Watch
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Joke Relationship Is ‘Good This Week’ Amidst Recent Drama

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
They’re fine — for now! Jen and Ronnie just made light of their rocky relationship in an interview. See what the new parents had to say about ‘Jersey Shore’s effect on their love.

At least they’re being honest! When Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley, 31, were interviewed at the Unforgettable Smile clinic after getting their teeth whitened, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars joked about the ups and downs of their relationship. “It’s good now,” the new dad told RADAROnline, jokingly looking down at his watch to make it clear that wouldn’t be permanent. “We’re getting along.” Jen, who didn’t look too thrilled with her partner’s response, added, “We’re good this week.” And we all know what that means! While they were nice and friendly at the dentist’s office, it may not be long before they’re back at each other’s throats.

The couple, who share a seven-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, have had a rollercoaster of a relationship since their little one arrived. While they set the drama bar high with an altercation in June that allegedly ended with Jen dragging Ronnie with her car, these two have only upped the ante since that night. Most recently, the new dad posted a pic on social media showing off a gnarly black eye. The bruised and bloodied reality star made it seem as if Jen had given him the injuries, and she clapped back saying the fight had only occurred because Ronnie and his aunt were keeping her from Ariana.

But despite all of this drama, the two have been staying strong for their daughter. In fact, Jen was recently spotted out and about with a ring on that finger!

Is it possible these Jen and Ronnie are engaged? Probably not, considering sources close to the couple said she’s worn that ring before and just switched fingers. But who knows — maybe she’ll be sporting an engagement ring sometime soon. You never know with these two!