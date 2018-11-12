‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Reveals How Husband Gregg’s Cancer Has Affected Her Marriage: Watch

NeNe Leakes revealed that her husband Gregg’s cancer has hit ‘close to home’ & has been ‘so hard’ for their family in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL!

NeNe Leakes proudly revealed that her husband Gregg Leakes has been doing “really well” following his cancer diagnosis. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, NeNe told us how the two of them are weighing their options in terms of how to combat this. “Gregg’s doing good,” NeNe told us. “He’s doing really well. Right now he’s in a place trying to decide if he wants to do chemo or holistic or doing them together. He did a PET scan where it showed that there’s no cancer, but there’s probably cells floating around in his blood stream.”

The Real Housewife also opened about how difficult Gregg’s cancer has been for their family and the emotional toll it has taken. “It definitely does affect the whole family,” NeNe went on to say. “You really don’t know what that feeling is until it hits close to home. It’s been so hard on Gregg and I’s marriage.”

Despite having some tough day, Gregg has had some real triumphs in his road to recovery. “Gregg has had those days when he’s sat at home, crying, but you’ve got to continue to live when you feel like it,” NeNe added. “I feel like personally, Gregg has already beat cancer. I mean, he has. He looks amazing and he’s lost a lot of weight. He’s changed his diet. He’s plant-based.”

On the most recent episode of RHOA on Nov. 11, Gregg became under the weather just as NeNe was returning to the comedic stage for the first time since his diagnosis.