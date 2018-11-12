‘RHOA’: NeNe Feared Porsha Was ‘Moving Too Quickly’ With New BF & Fishing For An Engagement Ring

NeNe Leakes admitted that she felt that Porsha Williams was moving ‘too quickly’ with her BF during the beginning stages of their romance in HL’s EXCLUSIVE interview with her!

While it’s no secret that Porsha Williams is engaged to her then-boyfriend, now-fiance Dennis McKinley, the show’s first few RHOA episodes of Season 11 have only just introduced fans to Dennis, and even that early on, Porsha is dropping hints that she’d like an engagement. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, NeNe Leakes admitted that Porsha was “fishing” for that engagement ring, but added, “I double dated with Porsha, my husband and I in Florida, and I really like him.”

NeNe also told us how she reacted to Porsha’s engagement. “You’ll see this season,” she said. “We ask her a lot of questions. We dig deep! We want to make sure she’s not moving too quickly. But I have to say, he’s really a cool guy. On the surface, he appears to be a very nice guy, a fun guy and he buys Porsha lots of gifts and she wants someone who buys her lots of gifts!” It definitely sounds like NeNe definitely approves of Dennis!

NeNe also confirmed with us that Porsha, and her baby, are OK following her surprise trip to the hospital. “She was experiencing some pain and she went to the hospital and they kept her for a couple of days but she’s home now,” she added. “The baby is fine. The baby had a very strong heartbeat. (6:16) My glambaby is 6! She’s at the perfect age. She’s everything! She puts her own shoes on, she puts her own clothes on, she has a personality. She’s so yummy right now! She’s not on this season and she probably doesn’t need to be on. It’s not good for her.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest NeNe news. In the meantime, check out her gallery above!