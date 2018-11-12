8 Times Penelope Disick Carried Cute Designer Purses — Adorable Pics

Penelope Disick has carried more designer bags in six years than most people will in a lifetime! What can we say? The little one loves a good purse! Check out her expensive accessories.

Penelope Disick, 6, may be little, but she’s already got hugely expensive taste! We’d jump at the chance to raid her closet, and we wouldn’t say that about just any celebrity kid. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, welcomed their little girl back in 2012 and she’s been wowing us with her wardrobe ever since. While it’d be one thing to follow in her mom’s footsteps and sport designer styles, she also goes above and beyond when it comes to accessorizing. It seems like every time she steps out, Penelope’s got a different purse on her arm. They may be teeny tiny, but the price of each one is sky high!

In fact, the $700 Fendi purse that Penelope paired with a rainbow shrug and a red satin dress back in August was one of the cheapest bags she has carried so far — and no, we aren’t kidding! When she dressed up for Easter, the little one was seen celebrating with her aunt Khloe Kardashian, 34, and wearing a $3,450 Fendi bag. It was super bedazzled and colorful. Such a cute style for a little one — but that wasn’t even half the price of her most expensive bag yet! Who could forget when she matched a light pink sweater and jeans to a hot pink Birkin bag? It was a whopping $8,000!

Penelope’s mom loves showing off her purse closet on Instagram, so it’s clear where the little one gets her taste from, but Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian sister giving the young girl such expensive bags.

When she was just a baby, Penelope got a crazy expensive Christmas gift from Kim Kardashian, 39 — a yellow Balenciaga purse. It may have been miniature, but it still cost more than we’d like to imagine. Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend, 39, also got in on the trend, giving Penelope a Gucci bag for her birthday. We can’t wait to see what she sports next!