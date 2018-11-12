‘The Challenge’ Preview: Natalie & Paulie Get Painfully Electrocuted After Major Trivia Fail

Trivia takes its toll on Natalie and Paulie in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ — and the results are super painful! Watch here.

It’s trivia take two on the Nov. 13 episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, and this time, a wrong answer will send the teams through a high-voltage electrical curtain! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the trivia challenge, in which Natalie Negrotti and Paulie Calafiore are tasked with answering: How many donuts are there in a baker’s dozen? Natalie gives her response of “six” fairly quickly, and it doesn’t take her long to figure out that answer is TOTALLY off, based on her competitors’ reactions. Of course, the correct answer is 13.

That wrong response sends Natalie and Paulie through the curtain, and the shock looks BEYOND painful! “You’re trying to walk through this thing, and all of a sudden, you think you’re safe….and it just shocks your whole body,” Paulie explains. “At this point, I’m worried about not pissing and s***ting myself.” Natalie and Paulie are up against Johnny Bananas/Tony Raines, Cara Maria Sorbello/Marie Roda, Joss Mooney/Sylvia Elsrode and Hunter Barfield/Ashley Mitchell as this season of The Challenge winds down, so a LOT is on the line in this trivia battle!

It’s been quite a season for Natalie and Paulie so far. They were voted into an elimination at the very beginning of the season, and after losing to Kayleigh Morris and Kam Williams, they were sent to the Redemption House. They had a chance to win their way back into the game during episodes 4 and 10, but lost both match-ups to Jozea Flores and Da’Vonne Rogers.

Finally, they went against Brad Fiorenza and Kyle Shore during episode 15, and won, earning a spot back in the game. Since then, they’ve been very dominant, and even won two weekly challenges in a row! Can they keep it up? We’ll have to see when the next full episode airs on Nov. 13 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV!