Nikki Bella Excited To Be ‘On Her Own’ In 2019 After John Cena Split: ‘She’s Never Been In A Better Place’

Nikki Bella is looking forward to a ‘fresh start’ in 2019! The WWE star is in a really good place, and she’s genuinely happy after her split with John Cena! And, see what she’s up to in 2019!

Just call her Miss. Independent! Nikki Bella, 34, is thriving despite going through a tough breakup this year with John Cena, 41. In fact, she’s got big plans for the New Year. “Nikki is moving to LA full-time and she’s so excited,” a source close to the WWE star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “She’ll have her own home there sometime this winter.”

Nikki is thrilled that she will finally be in a place she can fully call her home. “She’ll be so happy to live somewhere that is completely her own with no memories of her past,” the insider reveals. “She’s honestly never been in a better place. She’s doing amazing and is really happy.”

Nikki and John officially ended their relationship in July, just a few months after calling off their engagement. Now, “Nikki knows that it’s time to move on and she’s really focusing on herself and moving forward after John,” the source says. The television personality is focusing on her wrestling career, as well as her business ventures, including her wine brand. And, the insider notes that she’s got full support from her twin sister, Brie.

“Nikki knows she’s strong enough to stand on her own two feet and she’s actually excited for lies ahead, whatever that may be. She’s really looking forward to a fresh start going into the new year.”

And, it looks like great things are already lined up for Nikki as the New Year approaches. In a sneak peek from the upcoming new season of Total Bellas, Nikki finds herself on a romantic date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette! Brie sets her up on the date, despite Nikki being unsure if she’s ready to get back out there.

Nikki recently opened up about how she does not want her split from Cena to “define” her. “When everyone was saying what I was going through was fake for ratings and all that, and when you’re really going through it, it’s like, you’re just, in my heartache you’re literally just knifing it and just churning it,” Nikki explained in an interview back in October. “We’re both at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore. We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.”