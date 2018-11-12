Nikki Bella Goes On Romantic Date With Peter Kraus From ‘The Bachelorette’ & He Leans In For A Kiss

‘The Bachelorette’ star Peter Kraus totally tries to kiss Nikki Bella while the two of them are on a date in a new preview for ‘Total Divas’! Watch their romantic outing here!

Look away, John Cena! Nikki Bella heads out on a date with The Bachelorette star Peter Kraus in the preview for the Nov. 14 episode of Total Divas, and things get pretty steamy. Before that happens though, Brie Bella admits that Nikki has OKed her to be a matchmaker. “Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date,” Brie say. “Alright, let’s see… Peter from The Bachelor!” Later on, Nikki cheers Peter with some wine as they take a romantic gondola ride together, while the Total Diva star admits, “I don’t know if I’m ready for this.” However, at the very end of the preview, Peter totally leans in for a kiss with Nikki. Will she kiss him back? Guess we’ll have to wait and see this Wednesday at 9 pm on E! For now, feel free to watch the preview below!

Of course, this isn’t the first Bachelorette contestant that Nikki has gotten flirty with. After Nikki posted a picture of herself with her sister Brie and Ronda Rousey, Bachelorette star Jason Tartick wrote in the comments, “Watch where ya throw your shirt in the crowd. [You] hit me square smack in the dome!” To which Nikki replied, “lol I saw that! I’m SO sorry. Kisses to your face! [5 kiss emojis].”

Nikki previously talked about how going forward, she no longer wants to talk about her ex John. “We’re both at the point that we just don’t want to be talked about at all together anymore,” Nikki, 34, tells Cosmopolitan in a new interview. “We don’t want our breakup to define us or interfere with our work. And that was happening for a while.” In fact, she even added that she “can’t say his name, legally, anymore.”

