NeNe Leakes Shades ‘Thirsty’ Kenya Moore For Posting Baby Pic Before ‘RHOA’ Episode

Is former cast member Kenya Moore trying to steal some thunder from ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta?’ NeNe Leakes is dissing her for sharing the first pic of her baby right before the latest episode without her aired.

Kenya Moore seems to be timing all of her news about baby daughter Brooklyn Daly for just a few hours before her former show Real Housewives of Atlanta comes on. She announced her daughter’s birth right before the new season without her debuted on Bravo on Nov. 4, and the news overshadowed the show. Then on Nov. 11, just hours before the latest episode, she posted the first pic of Brooklyn — albeit just her tiny hand in daddy Marc Daly‘s hand. RHOA star NeNe Leakes is calling Kenya out for being thirsty and is implying her baby news is “calculatated” by always coming on a Sunday before RHOA where she’s noticeably no longer on the show.

“I can’t wit the calculations on Sunday’s #thethirstisreal #weseeyou#wacksh*t” NeNe shared on Instagram as the caption of a laughing so hard it’s crying emoji after Kenya posted the baby pic. NeNe then turned off the comments so that none of Kenya’s fans could come at her. She already gave her frenemy a big diss when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Nov. 4 and Andy Cohen opened up the show with the news that Kenya was finally a mom. While it got a huge round of applause from the audience, NeNe rolled her eyes and barely applauded with just her index fingers. SHADE!

The timing certainly was amazing. Kenya had to give birth early due to being diagnosed with the pregnancy complication preeclampsia. She went in to have her baby by C-section on Nov. 3, sharing a photo in her bed with a hospital gown on. The next day she became a first time mom at age 47, which happened to be the exact day that RHOA premiered with Kenya no longer a peach.

It’s such a shame that fans can’t watch Kenya’s journey into motherhood which would have made for her best storyline ever on RHOA. Producers were already unhappy that she had a secret wedding to Marc on the tropical Caribbean island of St. Lucia in June of 2017 without any cameras present to record the big event. Then he only appeared in one scene at the end of RHOA‘s season 10, as cast mates openly wondered about his very existence.

It actually made for great TV though. Kenya was let go over the summer as negotiations broke down and producers wanted her to take a pay cut. RHOA‘s season debut minus the former Miss USA was off 20 percent in viewers, with 1.93 million tuning in opposed to the 2.43 million people who were there for season 10’s debut. The only season with less viewers was when the show debuted in 2008. Somewhere Kenya must be smiling!