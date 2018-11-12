NBA Preview: Check Out The Hottest Storylines & Week 5 Schedule — 76ers Buzz & More

It’s week 5 of the NBA season, and although it’s early on, many guys are in midseason form! And, the Philadelphia 76ers just got a lot more interesting! — Get your weekly preview, here!

It’s already week five of the 2018-19 NBA season! And, although it’s early, the storylines are juicy, some rookies are shining and some players are already in midseason form. We have your full game schedule for the week, your players-to-watch list, as well as major milestones to look out for!

Atlanta Hawks @ Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, November 13 at 10:30 PM ET, NBA TV — First up, the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks take on the reigning champs, the Golden State Warriors. It’s interesting, because Young has drawn comparisons to two-time MVP and three-time champion Stephen Curry of the Warriors. And, interestingly enough, Young’s favorite player growing up was another two-time MVP, Steve Nash, who serves as a Warriors consultant.

Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets on Thursday, November 15 at 8 PM ET, TNT — This is the matchup we’ve all been waiting for. As Houston is dealing with what seems to be a Western Conference Finals hangover, as well as their Carmelo Anthony situation, this is the first time Golden State and Houston will meet since Game 7 last year.

Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics on Friday, November 16 at 7 PM ET, ESPN — This huge East matchup features potential Sixth Man Award candidates, including Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, who finished third in last year’s voting, and Jonas Valanciunas, who’s been putting up monster numbers. Then there’s Boston’s Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier who’ve all embraced their roles as the Celtics’ strong second unit. Lastly, there’s the marquee matchup between Kyle Lowry and Kyrie Irving at point guard. Lowry is the NBA’s early-season leader in assists and is shooting well above his career average.



Let’s talk about five players who are standout producers for their respective teams. Buddy Hield has become an offensive threat (20.1 ppg) for the Kings, who are showing extreme improvement with DeAaron Fox leading the offense. Zach LaVine looks fully recovered from an ACL tear with the way he’s been playing. He’s currently ranked fifth in the league in scoring (27.4 ppg). The two-time Slam Dunk champ has recorded five games with at least 30 points. Josh Richardson has been a standout defensive player for Miami, and his leading the Heat in scoring at 21.4 points per game.

MILESTONE WATCH — Two vets have some big milestones to look forward to as this week’s games kick off. LeBron James needs 90 points to pass Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) for fifth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Vince Carter, Hawks needs 50 points to reach 25,000 career points. Carter, the NBA’s oldest active player at 41, will become the 22nd player to reach the milestone.