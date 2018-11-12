Miley Cyrus Reveals ‘Love Of My Life’ Liam Hemsworth Is ‘Safe’ As They Lose Malibu Home To Fires

Considering Miley Cyrus wrote an entire song about Malibu, it’s no surprise that the city’s destruction by wildfires has absolutely devastated her — especially since she lost her house in the tragedy. See her message here.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s home in Malibu has burned to the ground as wildfires rage through the city, the singer reveled in an emotional social media post on Nov. 11. Miley hasn’t posted on her Twitter/Instagram accounts for months, but after her beloved city was destroyed by fires over the weekend, she returned to share a very important message. “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community,” Miley wrote. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now.”

Miley’s message makes it seem like she wasn’t in town as the destruction and devastation took place, but it does appear that her fiance, Liam, was. “My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she continued. “I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet. Donate $, time, supplies. I love you more than ever.” She then shared websites where fans could donate and/or provide assistance to those affected by this tragedy.

In 2017, Miley released a song titled, “Malibu,” about how she and Liam fell back in love thanks to months of private time spent in the more-secluded community. During an interview with Billboard when the song was released, Miley revealed that Liam bought their Malibu home in 2014, while the couple was broken up, but once they were back together in 2016, she moved in.

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet….

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Miley admitted that she loves Malibu so much because she generally is “unbothered” while spending time there. “I love talking to people, and I approach them in a normal ‘Don’t treat me different cause I’m not’ way,” she told Billboard. “That’s what started this evolution for me.” Our thoughts are with Miley, Liam and everyone else affected by this terrible tragedy.