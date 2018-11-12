Michelle Obama Looks Stunning In Leather Corset On ‘Elle’ Cover — See Flawless FLOTUS

Michelle Obama is pure class in this fun outfit on the December issue of ‘Elle’! See her badass look from head to toe, here!

FLOTUS looks fresh and flirty on the cover of Elle‘s December issue, and we’re obsessed with her Dior outfit. Michelle Obama, 54, has always had fabulous style, but the former first lady dialed it up a notch with a series of designer ensembles for her magazine spread. Michelle rocked a $2400 leather corset and lace booties for her Elle cover, pairing the badass items with a $1350 white, poplin shirt and a $4900 pleated-voile skirt. So chic!

The best part of the cover, though, is Michelle’s beautiful grin. The former first lady is absolutely glowing and looks so happy to be there. And she should be — Oprah Winfrey was her interviewer! Michelle’s memoir, Becoming, hits shelves on November 13, and she has started to be extremely candid in her interviews in the lead up. She opened up about her childhood, education, marriage to former President Barack Obama, and what life was really like living in the White House. If you think you know everything about Michelle Obama, think again!

One of the most intriguing parts of the interview was when she told Oprah the “toast story.” While in the White House, there were so many limitations to what the first family could and couldn’t do. She recalled a time when daughters Sasha and Malia tried to open a window, but Secret Service wouldn’t let them. She said that they were always surrounded by so many guards, that she wasn’t even allowed to make toast by herself!

“So here I am in my new home, just me and Bo and Sunny, and I do a simple thing,” Michelle said in her Elle interview. “I go downstairs and open the cabinet in my own kitchen—which you don’t do in the White House because there’s always somebody there going, “Let me get that. What do you want? What do you need?”—and I made myself toast. Cheese toast. Then I took my toast and I walked out into my backyard. I sat on the stoop, and there were dogs barking in the distance, and I realized Bo and Sunny had really never heard neighbor dogs. They’re like, What’s that? And I’m like, ‘Yep, we’re in the real world now, fellas.'”