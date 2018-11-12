Michelle Obama Admits She & Barack Have Had Marriage Counseling: I’ve ‘Wanted To Leave’

As perfect as they seem, even the Obamas have had rocky moments in their relationship! Michelle opened up about wishing ‘things were different’ in a new interview. Here’s what the former FLOTUS had to say.

It may be hard to believe, but even Michelle, 54, and Barack Obama, 57, have had their marriage struggles. The former FLOTUS, who has been married for over two decades, revealed that she and her husband have seen a marriage counselor to tackle their issues. “Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal — because I felt that way,” Michelle admitted in a PEOPLE interview. She went on to clarify, “There were definitely times when I wished things were different, but I don’t think I ever thought, ‘I’m just checking out of this.”

Instead, Michelle and Barack worked on their relationship even through the ups and downs, whether they were dealing with a miscarriage, the births of their daughters after IVF or a new Pennsylvania Avenue address. “Marriage counseling, for us, was one of those ways where we learned to talk out our differences,” she said during an interview with Robin Roberts. “What I learned about myself was that my happiness was up to me and I started working out more, I started asking for help, not just from him but from other people. I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there’s something wrong with them, and I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage. And we get help with our marriage when we need it.”

Amazing! So why is the former First Lady just opening up about this now? Because she’s being brave and coming clean about all kinds of things in her new memoir Becoming. Her marriage is just the tip of the iceberg!