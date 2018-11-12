Michael B. Jordan Named One Of GQ’s 2018 Men Of The Year: See His Sexiest Pics Of All Time

2018 was Michael B. Jordan’s time to shine! In honor of him being named one of GQ’s ‘2018 Men Of The Year,’ we’re taking a look at the actor’s sexiest photos to date!

Congrats Michael B. Jordan! The hunky star has been named one of GQ’s 2018 Men of the Year winners, and well – it’s a fitting honor. 2018 had the 31-year-old actor looking hotter than ever, and everyone took notice. His film Black Panther saw massive success, and his portrayal of the villainous Erik Killmonger had hearts everywhere beating a little faster. Plus, he’s starring in Creed II, which hits theaters earlier this month. With all eyes on Michael, it’s only fitting the publication named him its Leader of the Year! Alongside the likes of Henry Golding, Jonah Hill, and plot twist: Serena Williams, he’s one of the mega-stars to be honored, and we’re celebrating with his sexiest pics of all-time.

Michael’s Man of the Year cover has him looking smoking hot, despite being pictured in the midst of an icy winter. As he stands on what seems to be a snow-capped mountain, the actor poses stoically with a dog at his side, while rocking some killer fashion looks. For the photo, Michael wore a $3,495 Ralph Lauren coat, as well as a Ralph Lauren sweater, and a $1,280 blazer by Dries Van Noten. He also donned a a pair of chocolate covered boots by Berluti. He was looking dapper as ever!

In the interview portion of his GQ cover shoot, Michael said that he is focused on “trying to work on myself and build this empire,” but it it looks like he’s been putting work in at the gym as well. Fans are well aware the the actor frequently posts shirtless selfies to his social media pages, and isn’t shy about showing off his abs to his 7 millions followers. In one post, from October of 2018, Michael sits on the back of a Chevrolet truck in nothing but sweatpants. His massive muscles are on full display, despite the fact his face is covered with a handkerchief. Michael is smoking both on and off-screen!

Cheers to Michael for this honor! We can’t think of a more fitting choice for GQ’s Leader of the Year. Celebrate the actor’s new cover by clicking through the gallery above!